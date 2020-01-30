The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Australia U-19s Players Set To Be Punished For Mocking Indian Fans On Social Media

Cricket News

Ahead of the quarterfinal clash against India, certain members from the Australia U-19s squad took to Instagram and casually mocked Indian fans' broken English.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australia U-19s

India U-19s defeated Australia U-19s by 74 runs and dented their semi-final chances in the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World Cup. To make things worse for the Australia U-19s players, certain cricketers from their squad are set to be punished by Cricket Australia for mocking Indian fans on social media. Ahead of their quarter-final clash with the India U-19s on January 24, cricketers Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachlan Hearne and Sam Fanning took to Instagram and responded to a post made by their teammate Jake Fraser-McGurk.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jake Fraser-McGurk (@jakefm23) on

Also Read | Australia U-19s Cricketer Sent Home After Being Scratched By Monkey On His Face

Australia U-19s players set to face sanctions by Cricket Australia

Ahead of their quarterfinal match against India U-19s, Australian batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk posted a picture of himself on social media along with the caption: “Quarter-finals here we come”. Some of his teammates also took to Instagram and responded to his post by casually making fun of Indian fans’ broken English. The comments section has now been disabled but has caused enough damage already as the players will now have to face sanctions once they are back one.

Aus U-19

Also Read | India U-19s Vs Australia U-19s Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Cricket Australia’s head of integrity and security Sean Carroll said that they are disappointed with the Australia U-19s players for their behaviour. He confirmed that Cricket Australia has already spoken to International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the matter. He concluded by saying most of those players' parents are not present in South Africa with them and it is only appropriate to consider sanctions on those players once they are back home.

Also Read | Kartik Tyagi: All You Need To Know About India U-19s New Wrecker-in-chief

Also Read | Makhaya Ntini Floored By India U-19s, Says Watch Out For IPL Players Jaiswal, Tyagi

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA