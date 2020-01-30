Australia U-19s Players Set To Be Punished For Mocking Indian Fans On Social Media

India U-19s defeated Australia U-19s by 74 runs and dented their semi-final chances in the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World Cup. To make things worse for the Australia U-19s players, certain cricketers from their squad are set to be punished by Cricket Australia for mocking Indian fans on social media. Ahead of their quarter-final clash with the India U-19s on January 24, cricketers Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachlan Hearne and Sam Fanning took to Instagram and responded to a post made by their teammate Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Australia U-19s players set to face sanctions by Cricket Australia

Ahead of their quarterfinal match against India U-19s, Australian batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk posted a picture of himself on social media along with the caption: “Quarter-finals here we come”. Some of his teammates also took to Instagram and responded to his post by casually making fun of Indian fans’ broken English. The comments section has now been disabled but has caused enough damage already as the players will now have to face sanctions once they are back one.

Cricket Australia’s head of integrity and security Sean Carroll said that they are disappointed with the Australia U-19s players for their behaviour. He confirmed that Cricket Australia has already spoken to International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the matter. He concluded by saying most of those players' parents are not present in South Africa with them and it is only appropriate to consider sanctions on those players once they are back home.

Australia's Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign has come to a crashing halt with India cruising to a 74-run victory in Potchefstroom: https://t.co/lfcUaCzUQj #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/LjuwJ3flPg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 28, 2020

