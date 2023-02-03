Australia Undergo Unique Preparation To Counter Ashwin's Threat Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series

Cricket Australia took to its official social media handles on Friday to reveal details about the Australian Test squad’s preparation for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia is currently gearing up for the four-match Test series against Team India in India, which begins on February 9. Ahead of the much-anticipated assignment, the Australian cricket team used imitators and doctored pitches to face the mighty Indian spinners.

In a video shared on Twitter by cricket.com.au, the Aussie batters can be seen facing bowlers who could imitate the action and spin of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. In a statement about the same, the Australian cricket governing body revealed the name of one of the players to be Maheesh Pithiya. Rhe Junagadh-bowler can be seen delivering balls to the Aussie batters with a similar action to Ashwin.

How are the Aussies preparing for @ashwinravi99 ahead of their upcoming Test series with India? Well, they've only gone and flown in a near carbon copy of the star off-spinner as a net bowler | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/l9IPv6i43j — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2023

More about the R Ashwin imitator, brought in by Australia

Revealing details about the cricketer, cricket.com.au said, “At first, it was a complete coincidence the bowling action he used to generate his crafty off-breaks held such a strong resemblance to Ashwin's. When Pithiya finally saw him playing against West Indies in 2013, he had a new idol. These days his phone is filled with photos of Ashwin and he hopes to one day meet him”.

“And even as Pithiya's career progressed to see him make his first-class debut in December for Baroda, his style has remained uncannily similar to Ashwin's, who will be one of the biggest bowling threats to the Aussies during the four-Test series beginning in Nagpur next week,” cricket.com.au added. It is pertinent to mention that Ashwin will be accompanied by Ravindra Jadeja against the Aussies.

India's mighty spin twins against Australia in Test cricket

The pairing of Jadeja and Ashwin has proved lethal against the strong Australian side in Test matches previously. During Australia’s last Test series in the country in 2016-17, India emerged as the winner by a margin of 2-1. India won the final Test of the series in Dharamsala after Jadeja contributed with a 63-run knock in the first innings, alongside a four-wicket match haul.

The 34-year-old was declared to be the Player of the Series for his tally of 25 wickets and 127 runs. On the other hand, R Ashwin was the second-highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets, while also contributing 53 runs. Ashwin has a record of taking 89 wickets in 18 Tests against Australia in his career, while Jadeja has registered 63 wickets in 12 Tests against the Aussies.