Australia Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Final Online

The ICC Women's World Cup has reached its end with England Women set to take on Australia Women in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Australia have won all their games in the road to the final, while their opponents England lost to South Africa in the group stage, but got the better of them in the semi-finals to make it to the big game. Ahead of the FINAL, let us find out where to watch the ICC Women's World Cup live and all you need to know about the New Australia women vs England women game.

Women's world cup 2022 final: Where to watch Women's World Cup live

In India, Star Sports Network will telecast ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 finals. Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will broadcast the games, while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game for online users in India.

Those in the USA meanwhile can catch the live action either on Willow TV, Sling or ESPN whiel those in the UK can tune to Sky Cricket, SkyGo, Sky Sports YouTube.

Match details

Match: Australia Women vs England Women, Finals, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 final

Date & Time: April 3, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

Pitch Report

The playing conditions are suited for batting. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat and teams will want to win the toss and put the runs on the board. The pace bowlers might get some help with the new ball but overall batters should enjoy this wicket.

Australia Women vs England Women predicted playing XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Australia Women vs England Women Dream XI Team

Alyssa Healy, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (C), Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt (VC), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

Image: ICC/ AP