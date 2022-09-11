Australia Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: AUS Vs NZ Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

Quick links:
Image: @cricketcomau/Twitter
The Australian cricket team will face New Zealand in the 3rd ODI on Sunday, in a bid to complete a 3-0 whitewash. Australia heads into the match on the back of a massive 113-run win in the 2nd ODI, which came after Australia defended their first innings total of 195/9. While Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc made notable contributions with the bat, Adam Zampa contributed with a five-wicket haul in the 2nd innings, restricting the Kiwi side to 82/10 in 33 overs.
Earlier in the 1st ODI, Australia claimed a two-wicket victory, after Cameron Green and Alex Carey played knocks of 80+ runs. While New Zealand reached 232/9 in 50 overs, courtesy of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham’s knocks, Glenn Maxwell starred in the 1st innings with a 4/52 in 10 overs. In the second innings, Australia took a 1-0 lead after cruising to victory in 45 overs.
Matches Played - 139
Australia won - 93
New Zealand won - 39
Fantasy Team -
Captain: Steve Smith
Vice-Captain: Cameron Green
Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Alex Carey
Batsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Martin Guptill
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zamp
Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Fin Allen, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee