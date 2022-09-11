Australia Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: AUS Vs NZ Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

The Australian cricket team will face New Zealand in the 3rd ODI on Sunday, in a bid to complete a 3-0 whitewash. Australia heads into the match on the back of a massive 113-run win in the 2nd ODI, which came after Australia defended their first innings total of 195/9. While Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc made notable contributions with the bat, Adam Zampa contributed with a five-wicket haul in the 2nd innings, restricting the Kiwi side to 82/10 in 33 overs.

Earlier in the 1st ODI, Australia claimed a two-wicket victory, after Cameron Green and Alex Carey played knocks of 80+ runs. While New Zealand reached 232/9 in 50 overs, courtesy of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham’s knocks, Glenn Maxwell starred in the 1st innings with a 4/52 in 10 overs. In the second innings, Australia took a 1-0 lead after cruising to victory in 45 overs.

Australia vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats in ODIs

Matches Played - 139

Australia won - 93

New Zealand won - 39

AUS vs NZ 3rd ODI: Dream11 Predictions

Fantasy Team -

Captain: Steve Smith

Vice-Captain: Cameron Green

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Alex Carey

Batsmen: Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zamp

Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Fin Allen, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Fantasy Tips

Alex Carey is the highest run scorer of the series so far with 97 runs

Steve Smith hit 61 runs in the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Cameron Green has scored 89 runs so far in the series

Adam Zampa has six wickets to his name so far, including a five-wicket haul in the 2nd ODI

Trent Boult has contributed with eight wickets in the 2 ODIs so far for New Zealand

Australia vs New Zealand: Full squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee