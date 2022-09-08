Australia Vs New Zealand: AUS Bowl Out NZ For 82 Runs In 2nd ODI To Win 3-match Series

Australia on Thursday recorded a massive victory over New Zealand in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series. Australia won the match by 113 runs after bowling the Kiwis out for just 82 runs. Earlier, Australia posted a total of 195 runs on the board after being sent to bat first by New Zealand. Adam Zampa picked a five-wicket haul in the game as he helped his side dismiss the visitors for a low score.

Starc puts on an incredible all-round performance

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. Australia lost four wickets in the first powerplay in the form of Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Marcus Stoinis, all went for single-digit scores. Alex Carey and Steve Smith then forged a crucial partnership of 28 runs before the former was dismissed for 12 off 28 balls.

Smith was involved in another partnership of 49 runs with Glenn Maxwell to help Australia post a competitive total. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also forged an unbeaten stand of 47 runs. Trent Boult picked four wickets in 10 overs, while Matt Henry scalped three wickets. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner also picked a wicket each.

The second innings saw New Zealand getting bowled out for 82 runs with no Kiwi batter crossing the 20-run mark. Williamson top-scored with his 17 off 58 balls, while Mitchell Santner remained unbeaten at 16 off 29 deliveries. Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell scored 10 and 12 runs, respectively. The rest of the New Zealand lineup was dismissed for a single-digit score. Mitchell Starc was named the player of the match for all-round performance.

