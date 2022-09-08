Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE?

Australia and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Queensland on Thursday. The home side heads into the match on the back of a closely fought win, courtesy of Cameroon Green’s unbeaten 89* off 92. Australia chased down 233 runs in 45 overs, following the contribution of 85 runs in 99 balls by Alex Carry.

Earlier in the first innings, Glenn Maxwell notched up 4/52 and restricted New Zealand to 232/9 in 50 overs. Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Mitchel Starc returned with clinical figures of 3/31, 1/38, and 1/43 respectively. Heading into the 2nd ODI, the Kiwi side will be looking to win the match and avoid a series loss.

Where is the Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match being held?

AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI match is slated to be held at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, Queensland, Australia.

When will Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match begin?

The AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI match is scheduled to begin at 9:50 AM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch AUS vs NZ, 2nd ODI in Australia?

Australian cricket fans can watch the 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand on Foz Sports.

How to watch AUS vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in New Zealand?

Cricket fans from New Zealand can watch the 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand on Sky Sports NZ.

Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Australia vs New Zealand: Full squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee