Australia Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast, Fantasy Tips, & Pitch Report

The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off with the battle between the last edition’s finalists, Australia and New Zealand on Saturday. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22, and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST. Here’s a look at the Dream11 prediction, weather forecast, team news, fantasy tips and more about the much-anticipated match.
The Super 12 campaign opener at T20 World Cup 2022 is facing a 90% chance of rain. Due to the La Nina weather event, rain could potentially play a spoilsport for the match. Fans will be expecting to see the defending champions Australia lock horns against New Zealand, even in a shortened match, as the SCG has sold out for the game.
Chasing will be the ideal thing to do at Sydney as the pitch provides the batters a chance to score runs. Pacers are expected to be less effective in the initial stages. Spinners can prove useful during Saturday's match.
Fantasy Team:
Captaincy options – David Warner, Devon Conway
Vice-Captaincy options – Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch
Keeper – Devon Conway
Batters – David Warner (C), Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson
All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Michael Bracewell
Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult
Fantasy tips:
New Zealand begin their T20 World Cup Super 12 campaign in the absence of Daryl Mitchell, who was one of their key players in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He is expected to be fit in time of the October 26 match against Afghanista. At the same time, pacers Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne are working their way back from injuries.
Similarly, Australia have also replaced injured Josh Inglis with allrounder Cameron Green, who excelled for the team in the recent T20I series against India. Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Adam Zampa have also performed pretty well for the team in the last one year. Australia head into the match on the back of three losses in their last five games, while New Zealand have won three out of their last five T20Is.
Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptil, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Tim Southee