Australia Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast, Fantasy Tips, & Pitch Report

The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off with the battle between the last edition’s finalists, Australia and New Zealand on Saturday. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22, and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST. Here’s a look at the Dream11 prediction, weather forecast, team news, fantasy tips and more about the much-anticipated match.

T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs New Zealand: Weather forecast

The Super 12 campaign opener at T20 World Cup 2022 is facing a 90% chance of rain. Due to the La Nina weather event, rain could potentially play a spoilsport for the match. Fans will be expecting to see the defending champions Australia lock horns against New Zealand, even in a shortened match, as the SCG has sold out for the game.

T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs New Zealand: Pitch report

Chasing will be the ideal thing to do at Sydney as the pitch provides the batters a chance to score runs. Pacers are expected to be less effective in the initial stages. Spinners can prove useful during Saturday's match.

T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs New Zealand: Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Team:

Captaincy options – David Warner, Devon Conway

Vice-Captaincy options – Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch

Keeper – Devon Conway

Batters – David Warner (C), Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Michael Bracewell

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult

Fantasy tips:

David Warner has scored 2850 runs in 95 T20I matches in his career.

Devon Conway has amassed 941 runs in 28 games in his T20I career.

Tim David has hit runs at a strike rate of 165.95 in 2022 for Australia.

Ish Sodhi is the 2nd highest T20I wicket-taker for New Zealand with 103 wickets in 81 games.

T20 World Cup 2022, Aus vs Nz: Team news and predicted playing XIs

New Zealand begin their T20 World Cup Super 12 campaign in the absence of Daryl Mitchell, who was one of their key players in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He is expected to be fit in time of the October 26 match against Afghanista. At the same time, pacers Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne are working their way back from injuries.

Similarly, Australia have also replaced injured Josh Inglis with allrounder Cameron Green, who excelled for the team in the recent T20I series against India. Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Adam Zampa have also performed pretty well for the team in the last one year. Australia head into the match on the back of three losses in their last five games, while New Zealand have won three out of their last five T20Is.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptil, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Tim Southee