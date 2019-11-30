Australia Vs Pakistan: David Warner Surpasses Sehwag's Test Average Against Pakistan

Australia opening batsman David Warner brought up his 23rd Test ton in the ongoing Pink-Ball clash against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval. At the time of writing this report, Warner cruised to his career highest score of 300*, making it the first triple ton of his career and his fifth ton against Pakistan in the longest format. He overtook India's Virender Sehwag and is now second in the list of highest Test averages against Pakistan.

David Warner's timing was excellent all day, but none better than the crisp cover drive to bring up his 150! 👌@mastercardau | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZwSe1YoBvO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner has the highest Test average of all time against Pakistan

Firstly, Warner ended Day 1 with 166 from 228 balls and formed an unbeaten 294-run second-wicket stand with Marnus Labuschagne. His performance propelled his Test average against Pakistan to a Bradman-esque 91.50. He surpassed former Indian explosive opener Virender Sehwag’s average of 91.14 against the “Men in Green”. However, come Day 2 and the Australian opener went past England's Ted Dexter to average an incredible 106.70 against Pakistan at the time of this report, which is the highest of all time by any batsman in Test cricket.

Warner has also crossed the 1000-run mark in 11 innings against Pakistan. The left-hander has smashed five centuries and two half-centuries against them. Former Australian batsmen Mark Taylor, Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting also boasts an impressive track record against Pakistan in the format.

Stumps have been called.



It marks a day of dominance from Australia.#AUSvPAK day one scorecard: https://t.co/0QSefks3ZM pic.twitter.com/AKQry9yqEu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2019

Australia are set to cross the 600-run mark in the Day-Night Test. The home side already lead the two-match Test series 1-0 after their innings victory at The Gabba. The Test series between the two nations also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

