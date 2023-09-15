Australia wicketkeeper-batter hopeful of last-minute addition for ODI World Cup 2023

Australia have already announced their preliminary squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, with all teams granted an opportunity to make changes till September 28. While the ODI World Cup will begin on October 5, five-time champions Australia will kick off their campaign against hosts India on October 8.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015

Australia are the No.1 team in ICC ODI rankings with 118 rating

Australia will face India in their 2023 World Cup opener on Oct 8

ALSO READ: England Play Down Injury Concerns Of Bowling Attack With ODI World Cup On Horizon

Josh Inglis - Australia's reliable backup player

As a regular in Australian squads, Josh Inglis often finds himself on standby, ready to step in at a moment's notice. Inglis understood that his path to the ODI World Cup might require a last-minute call, but he is no stranger to such scenarios.

The ongoing tour of South Africa has offered Inglis more playing time than usual. He featured in the three T20Is and the first two ODIs before being rotated out for the third. With two more matches scheduled in South Africa and three in India, he is likely to see further opportunities, possibly even taking up the wicketkeeping duties. However, he acknowledged that when it comes to the World Cup, assuming everyone is fit, he might not make the starting lineup.

"I feel like it's been the story of my international career," Inglis was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "A lot of the games I've been involved in have sort of been at the last minute. Think that comes with being a spare batter or replacement player in the squad that when those situations arise you are the next one in.

ALSO READ: Cricket Australia Makes Neck Guards Compulsory For Domestic And International Players

Inglis has often been the go-to replacement player, stepping in when needed. He recalled his debut in March 2022 when he was called up to the side in Mumbai due to Alex Carey falling ill. His adaptability with the bat also makes him a valuable backup for various positions in the batting order.

Since his international debut in early 2022, Inglis has featured in 12 T20Is and five ODIs. Notably, the two ODIs in Bloemfontein marked his first consecutive appearances in the format. He was also part of the 2021 T20 World Cup squad in the UAE and was initially selected for the 2022 edition in Australia before an injury sidelined him, caused while playing golf.

"Preparation-wise, you've just got to stay mentally ready the whole time and prepare as if you are going to play because these things just seem to happen more and more now with concussions, Covid etc, so just got to stay ready then hope for the best when you get a crack," Inglis said.