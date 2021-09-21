Australia Women Vs India Women 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Dream11, Head-to-Head And Team News

The Indian women team are set to compete against the Australian women team in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The first match is scheduled to commence live at 5:35 AM IST on September 21. Meanwhile, the second and third ODIs will be played on September 24 and 26.

Ahead of the much-awaited series, here is a look at the Australia women vs India women live streaming details, team news and head-to-head record.

Australia women vs India women live streaming details

Fans wondering how to watch India women vs Australia women live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the matches. The Australia women vs India women's match will be telecast live on Sony Six. As for the Australia women vs India women live streaming, it can be viewed on the SonyLIV app.

Australia women vs India women head-to-head record

In terms of the Australia vs India women head-to-head record, the Southern Stars have the better record. In 46 matches between the two sides, Australia has won 37 while India has only won nine. In the last match between the two sides, Australia won by a staggering margin of 97 runs. Australia scored 332 runs, while India was only able to manage 235 runs.

Australia vs India Team News

Australia predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey

India predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper(s): Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Georgia Wareham

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 top picks

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry

India: Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj

