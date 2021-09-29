Australia Women Vs India Women Pink Ball Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Ruled Out

Indian Women’s cricket team sensation, Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the one-off pink ball test against Australia Women, which is set to start on September 30 at the Carrara Stadium. India Women team members are currently in Australia for a tour of the three-match ODI series, a one-off pink-ball Test, and a three-match T20I series. The 32-year-old batter is yet to recover from a thumb injury, which she suffered during the practice session ahead of the ODIs. Following the injury, she did not feature in the three-match ODI series and now has been ruled out of the lone Test match.

Indian skipper Mithali Raj, while talking about Harmanpreet’s inclusion in the squad for the one-off Test said that she has been ruled out of the Test match. While answering questions during the pre-match press conference, Mithali said, “I think the first session we had with the pink ball was yesterday. Yes, everybody had a different experience because we are not used to the pink ball, it does move around quite a bit. I think that is the pretty much first impression we got with the pink ball. We are quite pleased with the way the three fast bowlers have bowled in the ODI series. Jhulan being the most experienced and she is helping the others — Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna. I think we do have some quality seamers in Meghna and Pooja, we do have Shikha Pandey also. I think it is a good pace department that we now have in the side.”

Harmanpreet Kaur has featured in three Test matches for India

Harmanpreet Kaur featured in the Indian squad during the Test match against England in June this year. She had a mediocre outing in the match, as she returned with scores of four and eight runs in two innings. However, her exclusion from the pink-ball test may be crucial for India, as this is the first time the India Women’s cricket team is playing a pink-ball Test. She has featured in three Test matches for India and scored 38 runs while also taking nine wickets in total. Meanwhile, the T20I captain of the India Women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet has now been roped in by Melbourne Renegades and will feature alongside Jemimah Rodrigues in the Women’s Big Bash League.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)