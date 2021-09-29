Australia Women Vs India Women Pink Ball Test: Weather Report, Live Streaming & Team News

Following the conclusion of an enthralling ODI series which Australia won by 2-1, Australia women will now face India women in a day-night pink-ball Test at the Carrara Oval, Queensland, from September 30 to October 3, 2021. In their last head-to-head encounter in 2006, Australia Women beat the Indian team by an innings and four runs. With this being the first-ever day-night test match for India Women, it will be quite an interesting one to watch.

The Aussie team led by Meg Lanning played their last test match against England in 2019, where they drew the match. Ellyse Perry was the top performer for the team as she notched a century in the first innings, followed by a half-century in the second innings. In the ODI series against India, Sophie Molineux and Darcie Brown both grabbed five wickets to help the side win the series. Beth Mooney contributed with the bat as she was the leading run-scorer with 177 runs in two games.

They will be more confident than the Indian team, as they are familiar with the conditions, but the Indian team can provide a twist as they did when breaking the 26-match winning streak of Australia in the ODIs.

On the other hand, Indian women will be confident going into this test match, as they won the 3rd ODI in the last over. The last match win has assured India that they are still in the series, with Australia leading having won two of the three ODIs. Scoring 124 runs at an average of 41.33, Smriti Mandhana will be in form as she was the top run-scorer for India in the three ODIs. India will be looking forward to experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami who picked four wickets in the ODIs. India will be playing their second Test match this year, as they drew the one-off test against England in June, where Shafali Verma scored half-centuries in both innings.

Aus W vs Ind W: Weather Report

Storms and showers are predicted for the first two days, which could cause difficulties to both sides. Rain showers will play as the spoilsport, as there will be much precipitation. The rain may subside in the last three days, which will allow the teams to compete without any stress.

Aus W vs Ind W: Pitch Report

The pitch has always provided assistance to the fast bowlers, who will trouble the batters with some early swing. Spinners may not get much help as it is not a turning track. Batters have to be settled properly in order to play big shots.

Both sides will ideally look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the bowling-friendly conditions first up.

India women vs Australia women live streaming

The lone test match can be watched by Indian fans on Sony Sports Network. The match will be live telecasted on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD channels. Fans can also watch the match online on the SonyLIV app or website. The match will start at 10:00 AM IST on Thursday, September 30 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

India women vs Australia women: Team News

For Australia, Rachael Haynes has been ruled out of the rest of the series due to a hamstring injury. As her replacement, Australia may consider Beth Mooney or Georgia Redmayne to represent the squad. Fast bowler Darcie Brown might make her debut, as the pitch suits the pacers.

As for India, star cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur will not play the test match as she has been ruled out due to a thumb injury. Yastika Bhatia could replace Kaur, as she performed well in the recently concluded ODI series. Taniya Bhatia can play as the wicketkeeper for the team, replacing Richa Ghosh.

Image: Twitter/@Auswomencricket/AP