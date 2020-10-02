Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Australian Women's cricket team will go up against the New Zealand Women's cricket team in the first ODI of the New Zealand Women's tour of Australia. The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match will begin at 5:40 am IST at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Here's our Aus W vs NZ W 1st ODI preview, Aus W vs NZ W 1st ODI pitch report, Aus W vs NZ W 1st ODI weather forecast and Aus W vs NZ W live stream details.

Last time we played an ODI, this happened! 💯



Bring on the Rose Bowl series, starting tomorrow morning! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/mzgoqnO1cP — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 2, 2020

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Aus W vs NZ W 1st ODI preview

After their conclusive 2-1 win over their southern neighbours, the Australian Women will be in high spirits. Considering that there will only be three ODI games between the two sides, there is very little space for catching up. Both teams will hope to start the series on a high to put the pressure on the opposition. Meg Lanning and team will have all the numbers on their side going into this encounter. The Aussie Women have won each of the last five matches they have played against the White Ferns.

The only disadvantage is that they will be missing their star performer, Elysse Perry, who has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. In the past matches between the teams, Perry posted figures of 54*, 107* and 1 wicket & 2 wickets for 39 runs and 71. With her record, she would've been one of the grounding batswomen of the team. However, this exclusion has not bothered Australia much.

The New Zealand Women meanwhile, will hope to break their ODI losing streak against the Aussies. Having just successfully broken their T20I losing streak with a win the last match of the T20I series, the White Ferns will hope to repeat that feat tomorrow. They will count on their captain Sophie Devine to take them across the line this time around and win them the coveted Rose Bowl series.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Pitch report

The wicket is a little slow but offers something for spinners and pacers. There are plenty of opportunities for pacers to generate some swing. In the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women T20I games that were played on the ground, the highest score was 136 in the first match by Australia. The pitch only looked harder to bat on thereon.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather tomorrow will be partly sunny and pleasant. The temperature will be 26°C and no precipitation is predicted which means we should get a full 50-over per side game. Humidity will be 52% and might help the bowlers.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Aus W vs NZ W live stream

The AU W vs NZ W live game will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 HD. The Aus W vs NZ W live stream will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Aus W vs NZ W live scores will be available on the Australian Women's Cricket team website and the New Zealand Women's cricket team website.

Image Credits: Australia Women's Cricket Team Twitter

