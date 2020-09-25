Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

International cricket will return down under as the Australian Women's cricket team, take on neighbours New Zealand. The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I match will be held with a limited audience. It will be the first match played in the continent since the Australian and New Zealand Men's teams played each other in March.

The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women series will feature 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Here are the Aus W vs NZ W live streaming details, Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20I pitch report, Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20I weather forecast and Aus W vs NZ W T20I preview.

Beyond pumped to be bringing live, international cricket back to Australia tomorrow! 🎉



Here's all you need to know ahead of the series: https://t.co/dKfvbr9TWM #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/zURDm3bMFH — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 25, 2020

Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20I: Match preview

The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women game will be Australia Women's first game since their emphatic victory over the Indian Women's team at the T20I World Cup earlier this year. Considering that this will be the first match they have played in a while, the Aussie Women will be glad to be playing in home conditions. The side did not look the least bit rusty as they took the field for a practice match against New Zealand.

Beth Mooney, Rachel Haynes, and Sophie Molineux were in sublime form as Australia notched up a massive 247 runs in 40 overs. Molineux scored 57 off 60 balls, along with Beth Mooney who made 80 runs and Rachel Haynes, who scored 54 to put Australia on top in the warm-up game. The Australian bowlers also put up an equally impressive performance. Once again, Sophie Molineux returned impressive figures of 5 for 29, picking up the two crucial wickets of New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite.

New Zealand's bowling was somewhat lacklustre in the Australian women vs New Zealand Women 40-over warmup game. The bowlers started off well, with Holly Huddlestone bowling out the dangerous Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, before the 6th over. The rest of the bowlers, however, proved to be expensive, allowing the Molineux-Mooney-Haynes partnership to stick around for too long. Even after a good comeback with the bat that saw Sophie Devine (89) and Amy Satterthwaite (48) core big, New Zealand lost the match by 11 runs.

Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20I: Weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for tomorrow will be sunny, breezy and pleasant. The skies will be clear, with no rain expected. Humidity will be at a bearable 23%. The maximum temperature will be 25°C while the minimum temperature will be 10°C.

Aus W vs NZ W 1st T20I: Pitch report

The Allan Border Field, Brisbane has played host to just one other T20I game. That Australia Women vs New Zealand Women game was won by Australia. The pitch is expected to be a high scoring one. It should provide something for both batting and bowling.

Aus W vs NZ W live streaming

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women is scheduled to begin at 9:20 AM IST on September 26 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia. The Aus W vs NZ W live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app. The Aus W vs NZ W live will also be televised on Sony Six HD for Indian audiences. The Aus W vs NZ W live scores can be followed on the Cricket Australia page and social media handles.

Image Credits: Australia Women's Cricket Team website