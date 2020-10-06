Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Australia Women (AUS W) will take on New Zealand Women (NZ W) in the upcoming third ODI of the three-match series between the two teams. The AUS W vs NZ W 3rd ODI will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The AUS W vs NZ W live stream is scheduled to commence at 5:40 AM IST on Wednesday, October 7. Here is a look at the AUS W vs NZ W live stream details and the schedule of Australia Women vs New Zealand Women series along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Highlights of second ODI

AUS W vs NZ W live stream: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women series preview

The New Zealand Women team, under the leadership of Sophie Devine, toured Australia in September for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women series began on September 26 with the first of the three T20Is, which the hosts pocketed by 17 runs. Meg Lanning and co. went on to win the T20I segment of the tour by a 2-1 margin.

The Australia Women also won the first two ODIs to claim the ODI series. With their most recent win in the second ODI, the Australian Women extended their unbeaten run in the format to 20 ODIs. In the upcoming AUS W vs NZ W 3rd ODI, the hosts will once again be looking to upstage the White Ferns in order to complete a clean sweep over their Antipodean rivals.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: AUS W vs NZ W live stream squad updates

AU W vs NZ W live: AUS W Squad

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa and Ellyse Perry.

AU W vs NZ W live: NZ W Squad

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu and Jess Watkin.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: AUS W vs NZ W live stream and AU W vs NZ W live scores

The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI is scheduled to begin at 5:40 AM IST on October 7 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia. The AUS W vs NZ W live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app. The AUS W vs NZ W 3rd ODI live game will also be televised on Sony Six HD for Indian audiences. Apart from AUS W vs NZ W live stream, fans can also catch the AU W vs NZ W live scores updates on Cricket Australia’s social media handles.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Weather report

The weather prediction for the upcoming AUS W vs NZ W 3rd ODI is expected to be favourable for a game of cricket. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 26° Celsius.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Pitch report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field is known to be conducive for pacers. Moreover, the average first-innings score here in the ongoing Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ODI series has been 216. Judging by the recent results of the matches played at the venue, captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

Image source: Cricket Australia Twitter

