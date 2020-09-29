Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 3rd T20I Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Info

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The Australian Women's cricket team have clinched their first international series victory series since their ICC Women's T20 World Cup win against India in March this year. Playing their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, the Aussie women have already won the Australian Women vs New Zealand Women T20I series 2-0. The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd T20I match will now be a dead-rubber but more importantly perhaps, it will be held with some fans in the stadium.
The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women series will feature 3 ODIs after the T20Is. Here are the Aus W vs NZ W 3rd T20I live streaming details, Aus W vs NZ W 3rd T20I pitch report, Aus W vs NZ W 3rd T20I weather forecast and Aus W vs NZ W 3rd T20I preview.
Always looking to improve! 💪— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 29, 2020
The Aussies are back in action for the third and final T20I tomorrow! #AUSvNZ https://t.co/9JIcTgEvH4 pic.twitter.com/bj9tMId14x
With the Australian Women vs New Zealand Women T20I series already in the hands of the Aussies, this match will be played by the Australian side with the objective of achieving a clean sweep and as a saving grace by the New Zealand women. New Zealand have been continuously outplayed by Australia this series, losing the first game by 17 runs. In the second T20I, the New Zealand Women were bowled out for just 128 and failed to make any great dent to the Aussie batting lineup. The T20 champions chased down the total in just 16.4 overs to win the series.
Yesterday, @ahealy77 claimed the world record for most dismissals behind the stumps in T20I cricket!— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 28, 2020
Her form with the gloves over the weekend was superb. Full story: https://t.co/nd7Na44Uv0 pic.twitter.com/fKKjdvcFc2
According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women tomorrow will be mostly cloudy. The skies will be overcast, with no rain expected. Humidity will be at 45%. The maximum temperature will be 24°C while the minimum temperature will be 11°C.
Both the previous T20I games in the series have been played on the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The games were not very high scoring but provided some support to efforts with both bat and ball. The wickets were almost equally divided between pace/spin/slow bowlers when Australia Women bowled out New Zealand in the second T20I.
The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women T20I is scheduled to begin at 9:15 AM IST on September 30 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia. The Aus W vs NZ W live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app. The AUS W vs NZ W 3rd T20I live game will also be televised on Sony Six HD for Indian audiences. The Aus W vs NZ W live scores can be followed on the Cricket Australia page and social media handles.
