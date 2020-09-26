Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women series will mark the return of women's cricket after the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will also be the return of competitive cricket in Australia, with two Trans-Tasman rivals set to clinch the series when the walkout for the second AUS W vs NZ W 2nd T20I. Here are the Aus W vs NZ W live streaming details, Aus W vs NZ W 2ndT20I pitch and weather report, and our Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20I preview.

AU W vs NZ W live: Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20I preview

Australia Women got off to a perfect start in their return to cricket post the World Cup win, registering a comfortable 17-run win over geographical rivals New Zealand. Ashleigh Gardner scored a stunning half-century as the hosts scored at almost 10 an over in their last six overs. Sophie Devine starred with the ball for New Zealand, as she picked up three wickets for just 18 runs in her spell.

However, the 139-run target, in the end, proved too daunting for the visitors as they could muster only 121 from their 20 overs. Devine, Suzie Bates and Katey Martin were the only players to reach double digits as the Aussies ran riot, led by a four-wicket haul from Megan Schutt. Aussies will hope to seal the series on Sunday, while New Zealand will hope level and take the series to the deciding third T20I.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20I pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field aids the batters more and one can expect teams to breach the 150-run mark when they take the field. The team winning the toss could bat first. While the initial overs will provide the seamers with some seam movement, spinners could come into play considering that the track is likely to slow down due to non-stop action. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, with Australia Women successfully defending their total last time out. According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for the game will be sunny, breezy and pleasant. The skies will be clear, with no rain expected.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Probable XIs for Aus W vs NZ W 2nd T20I

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Rachel Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano.

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Rachel Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano. New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Aus W vs NZ W live streaming

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 9:10 AM IST on September 27 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia. The Aus W vs NZ W live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app. The AU W vs NZ W live match will also be televised on Sony Six HD for Indian audiences. The Aus W vs NZ W live scores can be followed on the Cricket Australia page and social media handles.

(Image Courtesy: Australia Women's Cricket Team Twitter)