AUS-W Vs SA-W, T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia Beat SA To Win Record 6th Title

"We have been longing for this moment for the World Cup. Today just showed that we were not in winning positions throughout the tournament. Proud of this group. Probably the semi-final... my role within the team with both bat and ball... Personal accolades are great but I am proud of this win. I probably bowled more in games and that was in WBBL as well. I have bowled more and it has translated in internationals as well. It was about putting my team in winning positions. Words cannot describe how proud I am of the group. We talk about evolving as individuals and growing the globally. There is so much fun playing cricket for your country. This phase is something I am going to be proud of later in life," Gardner said.
"Incredible being in South Africa and playing in front of a crowd like this one was special. I am glad I can fake it. I was not calm and the crowd was impressive and not many cheering for us. I walked off thinking we hadn't gotten on the board. Never judge a wicket till both the teams had batted and we did well. I was disappointed with my output in the first couple of games. The belief of the support staff helped me turn it around. [Celebration plans] We'll see what Cape Town has in store for us. But it's nice to sit with the group and celebrate," Mooney said.
"You can't go into a final not thinking you are going to lift the trophy. South Africa took it to the end and the crowd was crazy. Once I was out of the XI I focused on helping the players hydrated. Have my parents and partner in the crowd. Lucky to have been here," Jess Jonassen said after the win.
"Amazing game. Huge thank you to the crowd for the atmosphere. I know it didn't go well for them. But was good to be a part of this," Ellyse Perry said.
Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs to win the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
Jonassen dismissed Chloe Tryon for 25 off 23 balls. South Africa are 121-5 in 17.4 overs.
Megan Schutt has removed Laura Wolvaardt for 61 off 48 balls. South Africa are 109/4 off 16.3 overs.
South Africa have crossed the 100-run mark in the 16th over. They need 57 off 26 balls to win the match.
Wolvaardt has reached a half-century in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. South Africa need 64 off 33 balls to win the match.
A confusion between Wolvaardt and Luus led to the latter's dismissal. South Africa are 54/3 in 10.4 overs. are
Ash Gardner has dismissed Marizanne Kapp for 11 off 11 balls. South Africa are 46-2 in 9 overs.
Darcie Brown takes the first wicket for Australia as she dismissed Brits for 10 off 17 balls. South Africa are 17-1 in 5 overs.
South Africa is off to a slow start with 13/0 in 4 overs. They are chasing a target of 157 runs.
Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt have opened the batting for South Africa with Megan Schutt taking the new ball for Australia.
Australia have set a 157-run target for South Africa to win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup.
Ellyse Perry has been dismissed for 7 off 5 balls by Shabnim Ismail. Australia are 155-5 in 19.4 overs.
Mooney smashed a massive six in the 20th over to help Australia cross the 150-run mark.
Beth Mooney has scored yet another half-century in the ongoing World Cup. Australia are 139/4 in 18.2 overs.
Grace Harris and Meg Lanning have been dismissed for 10 runs each. Australia are 122/4 in 17.1 overs.
Ash Gardner has been dismissed for 29 off 21 balls by Chloe Tryon. Australia are 82/2 in 11.5 overs.
Ashleigh Gardner smashes back-to-back sixes off Nadine de Klerk's bowling. Australia are 66/1 in 9 overs.
Alyssa Healy has been dismissed for 18 off 20 balls by Marizanne Kapp. Australia are 36/1 in 5 overs.
Australia 12/0 in 2 overs. Healy, Mooney still intact in the middle.
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney have opened the batting for Australia. Healy smashed a four off Mlaba's bowling. Australia 5/0 after 1 over.
Fans in India wondering how to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights in the country. To watch the live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Suné Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas.