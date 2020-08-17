Australian Women's Cricketers Delissa Kimmince And Laura Harris Complete Historic Wedding

In a big step for inclusivity in cricket, Australian cricketers Delissa Kimmince and Laura Harries completed their marriage on Sunday. The same-sex couple shared the picture of their wedding online. Delissa Kimmince had earlier proposed to Laura Harris after winning Women’s Big Bash League in 2018/19 after the couple had dated for four years.

The cricketers have even played professional cricket alongside each other. Both Laura Harris and Delissa Kimmince were part of Brisbane Heat’s winning BBL campaign, with the former also having the opportunity to hit the winning runs for her team.

Australian cricketers marry each other in iconic moment for cricket

While cricketers marrying each other is still common, there are a handful of instances which have seen same-sex cricketers tie the knot with each other. Last year, New Zealand Women's 26-year-old bowler Hayley Jensen married uncapped 23-year-old Australian cricketer Nicola Hancock. Now, Delissa Kimmince took to Instagram to share pictures of her wedding with Laura Harris.

Delissa Kimmince shared five pictures from the couple’s weddings. The pictures shared by the cricketer show them along with their friends and family, as they're smiling and enjoying the wedding festivities. In a long post that accompanied the picture, Delissa Kimmince thanked everyone who made their wedding day the best of their lives. The cricketer concluded by thanking all the family and friends of the couple who shared the historic day with them, as she wrote that both of them are grateful for the love they get from them.

Last year, the couple while speaking to the media, had talked about how they met and the moment they decided to get married. Laura Harris and Delissa Kimmince first met during a cricket camp when they were teenagers, but weren’t reunited until several years later. The duo reconnected in 2015 after Laura Harris invited Delissa to her house to watch the Ashes after the former had missed out on the tour due to injury. The couple decided to marry after the duo were at the crease as they led Brisbane Heat to a title victory.

Australian women cricketers marry under Australia marriage laws

The couple were able to get married under the Australia marriage laws. Under Australia marriage laws, same-sex marriage in Australia has been made legal since December 2017. The Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Act 2017 was passed in the Australian Parliament on December 2017, thus paving the way for same-sex couples to marry each other.

Image Courtesy: instagram/delissa_kimmence