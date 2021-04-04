Australia Women's Team Edge Past Ponting & Co. To Set New World Record In ODIs

Australian Women's cricket team has set a new world record in One Day Internationals after getting the better of New Zealand Eves by six wickets in the first ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday and by the virtue of this win, the Meg Lanning-led side has edged past Ricky Ponting's 'Class of 2003'.

Australia Eves set new world record in 50-overs format

Courtesy of their impressive win on Sunday, the 2013 Women's World Cup winners broke the all-time record for the most consecutive wins in the 50-overs format by edging past the mighty Ricky Ponting & Co. of 2003 as the Aussie eves registered their 22nd consecutive win in ODI cricket after having registered their previous loss way back in October 2017.

The Ricky Ponting-led Australian team on the other hand had won 21 consecutive One Day matches in the year 2003 including the World Cup final where they had decimated a resurgent Team India led by Sourav Ganguly at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg by a comprehensive 125 runs to retain their title and win the coveted trophy for a record third time.

A convincing win for Australia eves

Australian skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first. Her decision was spot on as opener Hayley Jensen was castled for a golden duck. Her opening partner Lauren Down then anchored New Zealand innings as she kept the scoreboard ticking at regular intervals. However, once she fell 10 runs short of a well-deserved century, the hosts suffered a batting collapse as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for just 212 even before the completion of their 50 overs.

In reply, wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy (65*) anchored the Australian chase by adding an 82-run stand with star all-rounder Ellyse Perry (56) and once both were dismissed, the middle-order batter Ashleigh Gardner guided the Aussies home with a quickfire unbeaten 41-ball 53 by six wickets and 69 balls to spare.