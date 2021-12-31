Australian And England Legends Celebrate New Year Post 3rd Ashes Test; See Pics

After covering an intense third Ashes 2021 Test match, Australian and England legends are hanging out together in Melbourne to celebrate the New Year.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared an image of the celebrations alongside Andrew Symonds, Mike Hussey, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne, amongst others.

England and Australia legends celebrate New Year together

With less than four hours remaining for 2022 in Melbourne, England and Australian legends got together to celebrate the occasion ahead of the New Year. In the image shared by Michael Vaughan via his official Instagram handle, Shane Warne can be seen having a drink, with the others smiling ahead of the camera.

Ashes 2021 3rd Test review: Australia beat England to clinch series

Australia put up another dominating performance in the third Ashes Test match as they defeated England by an innings and 14 runs. Having batted first, the Joe Root-led side stumbled to just 185 runs in the first innings, with the captain himself ending the game as the team's highest scorer with 50 runs. Australian skipper Pat Cummins was the pick amongst the bowlers in the first innings as he dismissed both opening English batters and Dawid Malan.

In reply, Australia scored 267 runs in the first innings, with opener Marcus Harris smashing a fantastic fifty. Harris' 76 run knock came off 189 deliveries and included seven boundaries. Although England did well to prevent Australia from making a partnership at any point of their innings, small cameos from various batters in the innings helped the Cummins-led side to put up a decent score on the board.

Even though England only trailed by 82 runs in the second innings, a dismal batting performance resulted in them losing the match and the series 3-0. The Joe Root-led side were dismissed for just 68 runs, consequently of some brilliant bowling by Scott Boland and other Aussie bowlers. The 32-year old had a fantastic Test debut as after picking up a wicket in the first innings, he picked up six more scalps in the second. His performance also helped him win the player of the match award and cement his name in the history books.