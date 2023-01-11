Australian Batsman David Warner Sends Message To 'RRR' Team After Golden Globe Win

SS Rajamouli's directed 'RRR' has won the 80th edition of the Golden Globe awards for "Naatu Naatu" in the best original song–motion picture category.

Australia's opening batsman David Warner took to his twitter handle and congratulated team RRR for winning this prestigious award.

The Telugu track “Naatu Naatu” is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The fast-paced song in the movie was performed by the lead actor N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan.

The movie s currently expected to compete at the Oscars, but it will happen only if it makes its place in India's official entry. In case it is selected, the film is expected to compete in the Best International Film category.

Australia announce squad for 4 test-match series against India

Cricket Australia announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming four-Test series against India on Wednesday. The Aussies are set to tour India in February & March for a four-match Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series.

Uncapped Todd Murphy was one of four spin bowlers named Wednesday in the Australia squad alongside fellow spinners Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson. Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb have also earned call-ups with Marcus Harris left out, as Australia tries to win a series in India for the first time since 2004.

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India vs Australia, four-match Test series: Check full schedule

India vs Australia 1st Test from February 9 to 13 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur

India vs Australia 2nd Test from February 17 to 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs Australia 3rd Test from March 1 to 5 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

India vs Australia 4th Test from March 9 to 13 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad