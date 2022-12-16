Australian Batsman Dismissed In Bizarre Manner As Wind Knocks Off Bail, Called Back; WATCH

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat on Thursday, witnessed a strange moment when a batter walked off the pitch thinking he his out after the bails lit up and one of them fell. The incident took place in the 9th over of the first innings. Renegades were at 72/2 with Nic Maddinson looking strong on 42 off 24, alongside Aaron Finch who had faced only three balls.

As Heat bowler Mark Steketee delivered a slow bouncer on the leg, Maddinson pulled from backfoot through midwicket as the stumps lit up, with one bail failing on the ground. While the batsman started walking back thinking it was a hit-wicket, replays showed the batter’s feet, bat, and even the ball was nowhere close to the stumps. While it was understood that the stump must have been knocked off due to the wind, Maddinson was back at the crease as the play resumed.

‘Bit confusing, then I walked halfway off‘: Nic Maddinson; Watch

In a video tweeted by the franchise after the match, Maddinson can be seen explaining the bizarre incident. “I went to play a pull shot to a slow ball. I thought I was quite deep in the crease and the next moment the bails came off. They celebrated and I looked at the umpire and he was nodding, but I think he was looking at the other to talk on his mark. Bit confusing, then I walked halfway off and saw the replay,” Maddinson can be heard saying in the video.

Nic Maddinson goes on to play a match-winning knock for Melbourne Renegades

The 30-year-old went on to hit a sensational knock of 87 runs off 49 balls and elevated Renegades to a first-innings total of 166/7. During his knock, the star opener hit a total of 10 fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 177.55. Alongside Nic, Andre Russell scored 35 off 28 and Sam Harper hit 21 off 15, while the other batters failed to reach double digits.

However, Renegades successfully defended their total of 167 runs by restricting Brisbane Heat to 144/6. On the bowling front, Caribbean star Akeal Hosein returned with the best figures of 3/15 in the second innings for the Renegades. In the meantime, Maddinson received the Player of the Match for his lion-hearted contribution with the bat.