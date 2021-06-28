Australian Blind Cricket Team Player Steve Obeid Wins $50,000 On Millionaire Hot Seat

Fans would be delighted to know that Steve Obeid, who plays the role of a wicketkeeper for the Australian Blind Cricket team has recently experienced a remarkable achievement. The Australian wicketkeeper has won the amount of USD 50,000 on the recent episode of the popular Australian show “Millionaire Hot Seat”. The remarkable Steve Obeid Millionaire Hot Seat achievement of USD 50,000 was also celebrated by Cricket Australia.

Cricket Australia celebrates Steve Obeid's win

Cricket Australia took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the remarkable amount of money won by Steve Obeid on the popular Australian game show. Cricket Australia shared the video by Channel 9 which featured the winning moment of Steve Obeid. Cricket Australia congratulated the Australian wicketkeeper while informing everyone that the Australian Blind Cricket team wicketkeeper had won the amount of USD 50,000 on the recent episode of Millionaire Hot Seat.

Millionaire Hot Seat is an Australian quiz show which is known to be a spin-off of the popular television show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”. Also known as “Hot Seat”, the Australian show is hosted by Eddie McGuire and the Indian audience will be able to relate the television show with the format of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”. The Twitter account of Channel 9 announced the win by Steve Obeid by writing that the Australian wicketkeeper took home a life-changing amount of USD 50,000 after winning in the Millionaire Hot Seat Australia show.

The USD 50,000 Millionaire Hot Seat Australia question

The question that Obeid was asked for his USD 50,000 win was, “The fictional metal ‘mithril’ was the invention of which fantasy author?” Out of the four options, Obeid chose the right answer which was option B which read J.R.R Tolkien after which he was announced as the winner. Obeid figured out the answer as he was able to recollect “The Lord of the Rings” movies based on the books authored by J.R.R Tolkien as he had watched the films and played the video games well enough to figure out the answer.

Who is Steve Obeid?

After Steve Obeid's Millionaire Hot Seat win, fans would be wondering, “Who is Steve Obeid?”. As stated by Cricket Australia in their tweet, Steve Obeid plays the role of a wicketkeeper for the Australian Blind Cricket team. His life changed at age 13 when he was diagnosed with visual impairment due to which he cannot drive a car and cannot apply for certain jobs. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s in physical education at Victoria University.

