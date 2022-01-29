Australian Cricket Awards: Mitchell Starc Wins Allan Border Medal; Beats Marsh By One Vote

After the recent Ashes success, Mitchell Starc on Saturday won his first Allan Border medal at the Australian Cricket awards, beating Mitchell Marsh for the prestigious honour. Starc beat Marsh by one vote to take home the medal.

During the recent Ashes series, the left-arm pacer picked up 19 wickets at an average of 25.36, behind Australia Test captain Pat Cummins who finished the series with 21 wickets. Australian coach Justin Langer was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Allan Border medal: Mitchell Starc beats Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh had a total of 106 votes, while Mitchell Starc got 107 votes. Travis Head finished third with 72 votes. Besides winning the Allan Border Medal, Mitchell Starc was also named Australia's Male ODI Player of the Year. Starc’s tally of 43 wickets across all formats in the voting period was 12 better than second on the list, Josh Hazlewood with 31 at 15.5.

Mitchell Marsh on the other hand was named the Male T20I Player of the Year following his fantastic T20 World Cup campaign. The all-rounder was instrumental in Australia's triumph, scoring 684 runs at an average of 34.2. He scored an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls in the World Cup final win over New Zealand.

Ashleigh Gardner won the Belinda Clark Award with 54 votes — seven more than Beth Mooney in second place, becoming the first indigenous player to claim the honour. Gardner scored 181 runs at 35.1 across 10 innings, which included four half centuries, while she also took nine wickets at 33.9.

Australian Cricket awards - List of winners

Allan Border Medal – Mitchell Starc

Belinda Clark Award - Ashleigh Gardner

Male Test Player of the Year – Travis Head

Male ODI Player of the Year – Mitchell Starc

Male T20I Player of the Year – Mitchell Marsh

Female ODI Player of the Year – Alyssa Healy

Female T20I Player of the Year – Beth Mooney

Female Domestic Player of the Year – Elyse Villani

Male Domestic Player of the Year – Travis Head

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Darcie Brown

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Tim Ward

Community Champion Award – Zoe Cooke

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees – Raelee Thompson and Justin Langer