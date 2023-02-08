With just a day remaining before the start of the first Test between India and Australia, some of the Aussie Cricket experts have come forward to ask for ICC's intervention to check for pitch doctoring. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will be played in Nagpur.

Over the years many teams who have toured India for the Test series have alleged that Indian pitches are made to suit their spinners. Ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy a few Cricket Pundits have reignited the subject by referring to the VCA stadium pitch.

The Nagpur pitch could prove testy for the Aussie left-handers....#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/fbmN0nFsbX — SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) February 8, 2023

Australian cricket expert seek ICC intervention

“The classic saying about pitches is, ‘Oh, it’s the same for everyone’,” Robert Craddock said on SEN. “When the Gabba pitch had too much grass left on it, people were saying, ‘Yes, it was not a great wicket, but it was the same everyone’.“But you can’t say that about this pitch. Australia has six left-handers in their top eight, so if you start multi-preparing parts of the deck that’s straight-up pitch doctoring, it’s poor.

“Ninety percent of me feels frustrated about it, but the other 10 percent is it’s a narrative for the series. It’s just building up beautifully, isn’t it? “It’s a bit of old-fashioned hijinks. Test cricket needs these plots and the drama side of me enjoys it,” he said.

Former Australia all-rounder Simon O’Donnell said that the ICC should step in and look into the matter if they feel something isn’t right. “The ICC should step in and do something about it, if they think it’s not right,” he said.“If they think the pitch is not right, there’ll be an ICC referee at the game and the ICC will be watching this game. But there’s so many when it comes to India, we have all of these discussions, and nothing seems to happen. “If they really think there’s a pitch here that doesn’t play to the normal standards of test cricket and the characteristics of this ground, then the ICC need to do something,” he added.