Australian Cricketers To Take Part In Fundraiser For India To Aid In Fight Against COVID

As cricketers from Australia have finally joined their families following the suspension of IPL 2021 due to the COVID-19, top Australian cricketers including star bowler Pat Cummins will participate in a 12-hour gaming live stream on Thursday to raise money for UNICEF Australia's India COVID Appeal. IPL 2021 was suspended after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported in the bio-bubble of various franchises. Following that the Australian contingent could not fly back to their home as the government of Australia had imposed a temporary travel ban.

Australian cricketers to take part in COVID-19 fundraiser for India

Australian cricketers including the star pacer Pat Cummins will be participating in the COVID-19 fundraiser for India. The brainchild of pacer Josh Lalor, the initiative will let fans watch the likes of Cummins, spinner Nathan Lyon and the pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood on a live stream when they talk about cricket and showcase their gaming skills in a bid to raise AUD 100,000.

The fundraiser will begin at 1:30 pm IST and will also see participation from all-rounder Moises Henriques, women cricketer Alyssa Healy and South African Rilee Rossouw among others. "Being a cricketer from Australia, we have a unique relationship with Indian people," Lalor told cricket.com.au.

"It's a beautiful part of the world, they're absolutely cricket mad and they bend over backwards to make every cricketer feel welcomed and accommodated. If we're able to raise any money at all to help what's going on in India, that'll go a long way," he added.

Cricket Australia's new CEO, Nick Hockley and Todd Greenberg, the CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association will also make an appearance. "I thought it'd be great for those guys (Hockley and Greenberg) to sit back and talk cricket with the public in a way they're not used to. It'll be a great opportunity for them to portray a slightly different message to the cricketing public," Lalor said. The live-stream will be available on Lalor's Twitch page. Australian Cricket has so far raised more than AUD 280,000 as part of UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

Pat Cummins Donates ₹37.3L To Indian Government For Oxygen Cylinders

In April this year, Pat Cummins took to his Twitter account on Monday where he shared a message for his Indian fans. The 27-year-old revealed that he has donated $50,000 (i.e approximately Rs 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Later, the pacer announced that he has donated the money to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India.

