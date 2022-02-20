Australian Keeper Alex Carey To Take Brief Hiatus From Sport Ahead Of Pakistan Tour

Ahead of Australia's first tour to Pakistan since 1998, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has reportedly taken a short break from the sport. Carey has recently been involved in back-to-back cricket matches, first playing in the Sheffield Shield (six matches) before going on to play five Ashes Test matches. He then came back to partake in five Marsh One-Day Cup matches before also making three Big Bash League appearances.

Whle speaking to cricket.com.au, Carey confirmed his decision to take a break and spend some quality time with his family . He said "There’s no more games of cricket for me until we get to Pakistan, “I’ll just spend this week with the family, heading down south, staying away from everyone to minimise contact and then jump on the plane to Melbourne and then Pakistan."

He further went on to add that he'd just do some basic running and training but spend most time away from the game "I’ll do some running and probably find time to have a catch and a hit throughout the next week, but a lot of it will be family time ahead of the next couple of months. And just put my feet up — hopefully, take my mind totally off cricket for five or six days." He added.

AUS vs PAK: I have no expectations on pitch conditions, says Alex Carey

Alex Carey said that he isn't thinking much about the pitch and that it is something he'll assess once he gets there. "Preparing for the most difficult scenario from our perspective would mean preparing for spin-friendly conditions. If you prepare for that, but then come up against something different — if they’re quick-friendly pitches that are a bit harder and bouncy, then we’ve all experienced more of those conditions here in Australia than the spinner-friendly ones. But we’ll probably get a taste of all of those at some stage, and I have no expectations. It’s more just the excitement to get over there and have a week or so lead-in to that first Test — catch balls, hit balls, face spinners, face quicks, face the reversing ball. For me, it’s just continuing to build and to keep having those close relationships with the spinners that is very important. It’s going to be interesting, and exciting,” Carey added.

Image: AP