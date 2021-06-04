Australian Legend Brett Lee Picks Favourite Batsman & Bowler And It's Got An Indian Link

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee was among the most feared quicks back in the day. The Aussie veteran, who retired from international cricket in July 2012, was renowned for his fierce pace and sharp bouncers. Recently, Lee named his favourite batsman and bowler in world cricket at moment.

Brett Lee picks Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins as his favourite batsman and bowler of modern times

In an interview ahead of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final (WTC final 2021), Lee was asked about his favourite Test batsman. Choosing Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman in the world, Lee explained that when you look at the recent greats, it is hard to look past the Indian captain. Terming the Virat Kohli record in international cricket as 'incredible', Lee stated that Kohli is only getting better with age. The former cricketer further heaped praise on the 32-year-old saying that he has got a great mindset and a great cricket brain as well.

Revealing his favourite bowler at the moment, Lee picked his compatriot and No.1 ICC bowler, Pat Cummins. Elaborating on his pick, Lee opined that one might think that he is being biased because Cummins is an Aussie or because he was a former teammate of his, but he reckoned that the Australian Test vice-captain is absolute quality. Lauding the skillset Cummins has got, Lee stated that the 28-year old a great technique and has got a wonderful bag of tricks up his sleeve.

According to Lee, Cummins is a guy that challenges the batsmen more often than most bowlers he sees around the world. Lee's picks aren't surprising considering Pat Cummins stats and Virat Kohli record in international cricket. It is worth mentioning that during the same interview, Lee picked legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara as his favourite batters from his playing days.

Virat Kohli record

The Virat Kohli stats in international cricket are composed of some staggering numbers just as the Sachin Tendulkar centuries count. Ever since he made his debut back in 2008, the right-hander has aggregated 22,818 runs across all formats. The Indian captain is currently the only cricketer in the world to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. With 70 international centuries, he is third on the all-time list behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). Kohli has a golden opportunity to go past Ponting in the WTC final 2021 that will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

Pat Cummins stats

While Cummins made his international debut way back in 2011, his career has well and truly blossomed in the last few years. Cummins has bagged 164 wickets in 34 Test matches at a splendid average of 21.6 along with five fifers. As far as limited-overs formats are concerned, Cummins has grabbed 111 ODI and 37 T20I wickets in 69 and 60 games respectively. Cummins is currently the world's No. 1 ranked bowler in the longest format of the game.

IMAGE SOURCE: BRETT LEE INSTAGRAM