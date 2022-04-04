Nic Maddison, an Australian cricketer who was part of Victoria's side for the recently-concluded Sheffield Shield final, went viral on Monday after attempting to emulate Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action. On the final day of the match, Maddison's teammates burst out laughing as he hilariously imitated Bumrah while bowling. The commentators were also heard laughing after seeing Maddison bowl like Bumrah, but with his left hand.

Since his debut for India, Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action has gotten a lot of attention in the cricket world. Every now and then, videos emerge on the internet showing someone from somewhere copying Bumrah, demonstrating how popular the Indian speedster's action has become over the years. Bumrah is regarded as one of the top fast bowlers of the modern period, and he is presently ranked No. 4 in the world in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Maddison's hilarious video was shared on Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle with the caption, "Nic Maddinson brings out the Bumrah! #SheffieldShield". The post has garnered nearly 70,000 views since being shared on Monday.

Western Australia vs Victoria

As far as the encounter between Victoria and Western Australia is concerned, the match ended in a draw, but the latter lifted the Championship title based on bonus points, which the side gained for outperforming Victoria in the first 100 overs of the first two innings. After being asked to bat first, West Australia posted a total of 386 runs, courtesy of a magnificent century from Cameron Bancroft, who scored 141 off 269 balls. Sam Whiteman and Corey Rocchiccioli scored a half-century each, while Hilton Cartwright contributed by hitting 41 off 70 balls.

Will Sutherland picked a five-wicket-haul for Victoria, while Scott Boland scalped three wickets to his name. Matthew Short and Mitchell Perry picked a wicket each. Western Australia then bowled Victoria out for 306 runs. Victoria captain Peter Handscomb top-scored with 80 off 141 balls, while Mitchell Perry and Will Pucovski hit 74 and 59 runs, respectively. Joel Paris and Aaron Hardie picked three wickets each for WA, while Lance Morris and Corey Rocchiccioli scalped two wickets each. Western Australia then scored 400 runs in their second innings, with Whiteman and Hardie hitting a century each. Both teams then decided to end the contest at lunch on the final day.

Image: @cricket.com.au/Twitter/PTI