Australian Players Celebrate WTC 2023 Final Victory With Their Family; See Pics

Why you're here: WTC 2023: Australia beat India in the World Test Championship to create history at the Kennington Oval, UK on Sunday. The Pat Cummins' team defeated Rohit Sharma and co by 209 runs, Australia dominated India in every facet of the game over the course of the five days. The former captain Steve Smith and Travis Head had a deadly partnership in the first innings, talking about the bowling Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland were nightmares to Indian batsmen and succeeded them to restrict a chase down of 444 runs.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Rejects Rohit Sharma's Idea Of 3 Match WTC Final; 'One Final Is Enough'

3 Things to know

IND vs AUS was India's second consecutive loss in the WTC Final

India has failed win an international trophy since 2013

Australia became the first country to win all the ICC Men's trophies

IND vs AUS: How did Australian players celebrate their WTC Final?

Team India's hopes of winning its 1st ICC trophy after close to 10 years ended with the wicket of Virat Kohli on day 5 as the former Indian skipper was dismissed by a stunning catch taken by Steve Smith. Ravindra Jadeja scored a golden duck which lead to shattering all the hopes of the Indian fans. Australia celebrated after winning the match by 209 runs because they had not only won the best Test match but also their first WTC 2023 Championship. Many players were photographed with their families as the celebrations got started because they shared in the title victory just as much.

There were several instants on the stadium after the game that the athletes would enjoy for years to come, as photographs of the celebrations went viral on social media. As the Australian team took a victory lap at The Oval, their spouses and children ran to the pitch.

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne's daughters were photographed wearing their father's baggy green caps in a beautiful shot in the post-match celebrations.

Khwaja and his wife were snapped holding their babies with the WTC 2023 trophy.

In addition, Player of the Match Travis Head was spotted posing with the WTC mace in his hand and his daughter and wife, Jess Head by his side.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Reacts To WTC 2023 Final Loss With Cryptic Story

What is next for the Australian Cricket Team?

After all the celebrations, Australia will be geared up to face England in the Ashes 2023 which will be starting from June 16 at Edgbaston.

