Australian Players, Staff Released From Quarantine Two Weeks After Arriving From Maldives

Australian cricketers and staff members, who had arrived from the Maldives two weeks ago following the suspension of IPL 2021, have been released from hotel quarantine. Australian media on Monday reported that all 38 cricketers and support staff, who had gone to India for the conduct of IPL 2021, have left their hotels after a two-week isolation period in Sydney. While many emotional reunions took place right outside the hotel, some waited to reach home to get reunited with their families.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins was seen hugging his partner outside the hotel, where he was quarantined for two weeks. Cummins' fiancee Becky Boston had come to pick him up from the hotel. Remember, Becky is pregnant and is expected to give birth in spring. Meanwhile, David Warner's wife Candice took to social media to post a video of the Australian batting powerhouse hugging his daughters after reaching home. Jason Behrendorff told 9news.com.au that he was "very relieved to be home".

Australian cricketers and support staff were left stranded in India after the suspension of IPL 2021. The contingent of 38 members was flown to the neighbouring Maldives, where it waited for the Australian government to lift restrictions on flights coming from India. The Australian crew had arrived in Sydney on May 17 in a charter flight arranged by the BCCI.

IPL 2021

IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in separate bio-bubbles. The BCCI on Saturday held a special general meeting, where it was decided that the remainder of IPL 2021 will be moved to the UAE. The cash-rich tournament is expected to take place between September 15 to October 10. However, the availability of foreign players has become a major concern for the franchises given the clash with ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP) schedule.

(Image Credit: Cricket Australia/Website)

