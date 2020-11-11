Australian Players To Wear 'indigenous' Jerseys For The Entire T20I Series Against India

Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that the men's team will be wearing an 'indigenous' jersey in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. The shirt will continue the storytelling of the first-ever Australian team to tour overseas in 1868.

The 1868 Australian cricket team had made a three-month journey from Australia to the UK by sea and the side played 47 matches at some of the most famous grounds in world cricket.

Australian team to don an 'Indigenous' jersey

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Cricket Australia had posted an image of the jersey and also explained its unique features. The jersey has been designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke & Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagen and the shirt continues the storytelling of the 1868 cricket team.

Designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke & Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagen, the shirt continues the storytelling of the 1868 cricket team! 🙌 #NAIDOC2020 pic.twitter.com/qKRywH5XcR — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

In another tweet, Cricket Australia has posted an image of their pace spearhead Mitchell Starc wearing the 'indigenous' jersey and went on to mention that their Men's team will be celebrating their First Nations people in the upcoming summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entire home T20I series against India.

The Australian men's team will celebrate our First Nations people this summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the #AUSvIND Dettol T20 series! 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmD36G8XoC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

READ: Team India's D/N Test Preparations For Upcoming Aus Series To Get Underway On Friday

India tour of Australia 2020/21

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of the India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

READ: Virat Kohli To Miss Last 3 Tests Against Australia, Rohit Sharma Included In Revised Squad

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.