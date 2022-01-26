Australian Players 'toey' About All-format Tour To Pakistan Amid Recent Terror Attack

Australia's tour of Pakistan has now come under the scanner following the concern shown by some of the players about travelling to Pakistan to be part of the Test, ODI and one T20I series. As Cricket Australia is set to finalise details of the Australia tour of Pakistan which is scheduled for March and April, players are concerned over the recent terrorist attack in Lahore. According to Gulfnews, the Lahore blast was claimed by the Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) - a merger of two banned militant groups, Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA).

Will Australia tour of Pakistan?

According to a report by smh.com.au a source while speaking to Sydney Morning Herald about the Australia tour of Pakistan said “We’re all toey about it,”. Cricket Australia said in a statement that the safety and wellbeing of players and support staff was its priority. The statement read “Cricket Australia (CA) and the Pakistan Cricket Board continue to work closely in planning the tour and are in regular contact with our respective governments”.

The statement further said, "A constructive pre-tour visit of Pakistan was undertaken by CA and Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) representatives in December, with detailed planning and preparation for the tour ongoing. We continue to have regular and open discussions with our players and support staff on the extensive security, biosecurity and operational arrangements for the tour.”

Pakistan vs Australia schedule

1st Test: March 3-7, Karachi

2nd Test: March 12-16, Rawalpindi

3rd Test: March 21-25, Lahore

1st ODI: March 29, Lahore

2nd ODI: March 31, Lahore

3rd ODI: April 2, Lahore

T20I: April 5, Lahore

Image: Cricket.com.au/ Instagram