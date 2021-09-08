Australian Skipper Aaron Finch & Wife Amy Welcome 'little Princess' Esther Kate Finch

Australia’s limited-overs Captain, Aaron Finch took on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, to welcome his first child into the world. Finch got married to his wife Amy back in 2018 and they had announced earlier this year, that the couple is expecting a bundle of joy. The good news for Finch comes as he prepares for the T20 World Cup to be played in October in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be fit to play for Australia in the World Cup.

Announcing the birth of his first child, Finch took it to social media and welcomed his baby girl. He mentioned that the baby has been named Esther Kate Finch. He also let people know that the baby was born on Tuesday at 4:58 PM and weighed 3.54 kilograms. He also let everyone know that his wife Amy did an amazing job delivering their child. He also informed that his wife and the baby both, are safe and healthy.

Earlier on June 24, Finch had posted a picture of him with his wife and their two dogs. He captioned the post that, this may be the last outing together for them as a family of four. By saying that they are a family of four, he meant he himself, his wife, and their two pets.

Aaron Finch has been down due to a knee injury that he suffered in West Indies.

Aaron Finch returned to Australia, midway through their tour of the West Indies due to a knee injury. He was subsequently ruled out of the Bangladesh tour in order to get the surgery done. He sustained the injury during a practice session with the team ahead of the T20I series against West Indies in St Lucia. He further suffered more damage to his knee in the last T20I of the five-match series, which Australia lost by 4-1. Matthew Wade captained the side in Bangladesh in absence of Finch, and again Australia lost 4-1.

Finch is expected to be fit in time for the T20 World Cup and will look to lead his side to a successful campaign. Australia are currently at sixth place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. They have lost the last five T20I series that they have played against England, India, New Zealand, West Indies, and Bangladesh.

(Image: aaronfinch5- Instagram)