Australian Skipper Tim Paine Endorses THIS Batsman As Successor And It's Not Steve Smith

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has endorsed Marnus Labuschagne as a potential candidate for the captaincy role in the national team. Paine, while attending a programme at the National Cricket Centre, said Labuschagne's evolution from a "rookie" to an "influential figure" in the Australian squad is likely to fetch him the lead role in the coming years. Paine said Labuschagne would be a "good leader" before calling him a "great thinker" of the game and a man who likes to play for the team. Paine said the right-handed batsman has got some natural leadership ability, and if developed properly, he will be a "great captain".

"I think he'd be a good (leader)," Paine said. "Marnus is a great thinker of the game. He's a good team man, he's got so much enthusiasm for his team and the game. With Marnus it's about him evolving into leading more and being more of a leader. He's come into our group and been a really infectious, energetic guy which has been fantastic for our team, but I think in terms of our cricket team improving and Marnus evolving, I think in the next couple of years we'll definitely see him take the step up," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Ricky Ponting endorses Labuschagne

Earlier, former Australia batsman and two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting had also endorsed the 26-year-old. In January 2020, Ponting had said Labuschagne is the "right sort of guy" to take up the captaincy role in the future. Ponting said Labuschagne will come into the discussion in 12-18 months of time, once he becomes an established player for the side. Labuschagne has played 18 Tests for Australia since his debut in 2018 and has scored 1,885 runs at an average of 60.80, including 5 centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Labuschagne recently missed out from the Australian white-ball squad that will be travelling to the West Indies and Bangladesh for limited-overs series. Labuschagne was ommitted because of COVID-19 protocols as he is currently in the United Kingdom, playing for Glanmorgan in the T20 Blast, where he will try and prove a point to selectors ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Labuschagne has already hit two back-to-back fifties in the T20 Blast.

(Image Credit: AP)

