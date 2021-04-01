Australian Speedster Josh Hazlewood Pulls Out Of IPL 2021 To Focus On Shield Final

With less than 10 days to go for the Indian Premier League 2021, many Australian players are pulling out their names. One major blow has come for the MS Dhoni-led side Chennai Super Kings. Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has withdrawn his name from the IPL 2021. To keep himself fit before the international game for team Australia begins, Josh Hazlewood pulled out his name on the day when the bunch of Australian players were slated to arrive in India to take part in the Indian cricket extravaganza.

Cricket Australia confirmed this and quoted Hazlewood saying, "It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months. We've got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that. Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me." READ | CSK new-recruit Krishnappa Gowtham says 'bowlers love playing under Dhoni'; explains why

In IPL 2020 which took place in UAE, Josh Hazlewood played only 3 matches for the CSK franchise and took only 1 wicket. However, the Australian speedster proved economical as he gave runs at an economy rate of 6.40. As Hazlewood has pulled out his name from the IPL 2021, the CSK franchise is yet to announce who will they sign as his replacement. Hazelwood is currently participating in the Marsh Sheffield Shield which is a One-Day tournament in Australia.

Mitchell Marsh To Skip IPL 2021

Recently, Sunrisers Hyderbad had to re-access their squad after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled out of IPL 2021. Sunrisers Hyderabad revealed that Marsh has pulled out his name from the T20 tournament due to personal reasons. The Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by David Warner, have roped in English opener Jason Roy as a replacement.

Apart from Mitchell Marsh and Jose Hazlewood, Aussie spinner Adam Zampa will be arriving for the IPL 2021 late. Zampa will miss the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he is getting married, the team's director of cricket Mike Hesson said on Wednesday.

The IPL will start on April 9 with RCB facing defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match in Chennai.

