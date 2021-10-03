Australian Speedster Mitchell Starc Gifts Sets Of Long Spikes To Women Pacers

The Australian men's cricket team pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has come forward and gifted sets of long spikes to the women's team pacers recently. Starc had gifted long spikes to his female counterparts during the ongoing one-off pink-ball Test match against India.

“It was actually the first day’s play when Stella [Campbell] was bowling. She had to put a bit of sawdust on [the crease]. The bowlers came off and Starc said, ‘Have you got your long spikes? The girls were like, ‘Long spikes? We’ve just got our normal spikes. So what he did was he actually went out and bought all the bowlers long spikes so they have a different set just in case, depending on the conditions,” said former Australian women's cricketer & World Cup winner Lisa Sthalekar while speaking to 7 cricket.

IND W vs Aus W: Mitchell Starc gifts sets of long spikes to women bowlers

Mitchell Starc career

Mitchell Starc is arguably one of the best bowlers in world cricket in the modern era. The left-arm pacer has been extremely consistent in all forms of the game for almost a decade. The quickie is known for his toe-crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers. The southpaw, who has the ability to consistently bowl over 90 mph, was also the leading wicket-taker in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup. In fact, Mitchell Starc has adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2015 edition that was co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand.

He finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps from nine matches. The Aussies went on to defeat New Zealand in the decider at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to lift the coveted trophy for a record fifth time.

Ind W vs Aus W: Mithali Raj & Co. dominate the proceedings

Coming back to the one-off pink-ball Test, the Indian eves declared their innings at 377/8. The visitors succeded in posting a mammoth total after being asked to bat first riding on a stupendous 127-run knock from the elegant opening batter Smriti Mandhana. In reply, the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and have rattled the hosts' top-order.

Australia's scorecard read 143/4 at stumps on Day 2 and they still continue to trail by 234 runs in their first innings.