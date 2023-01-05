Australian TV Presenter Taken Off-air For Insulting Joke On Cricket Legend Glenn McGrath

An Australian TV presenter named Mylee Hogan has been demoted to a field reporter after being taken off-air by Channel 7’s Sunrise for her insulting joke towards the Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath. The incident took place when the presenter miserably failed while looking to follow a TikTok trend on air. The segment was based on a bizarre TikTok trend, where children and teenagers were pulling pranks on their parents by saying some of their favorite celebrities were dead when they weren’t.

As the segment unfolded, Hogan’s fellow host criticised the trend visuals and started to talk about their next segment, which featured former Aussie fast bowler Glenn McGrath on the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. This is when Hogan jokingly said, “Glenn McGrath died”. Her unexpected gig attracted no laughs and co-hosts Beretta along with Edwina Bartholomew quickly expressed their displeasure.

Bring on-air Bartholomew said, “Don't even...that's not funny”. On the other hand, Beretta added, “I don't get that at all. That’s so not funny… it's crazy”. Meanwhile, Hogan continued to giggle on-air without understanding the situation. The show continued with the interview of McGrath after Bartholomew apologized to the viewers.

TV presenter faces heavy criticism for "Glenn McGrath died" joke

Hogan’s joke about McGrath understandably became a major talking point for viewers and cricket fans on social media. While netizens called the host “immature and insensitive”, some users also called for boycotting Sunrise’s flagship show if Hogan remains on-air. She was then taken off-air without any official announcement from the channel and was replaced by Bartholomew as the news presenter on Tuesday.

Hogan returned on-air on Thursday but was seen reporting about Sydney’s population growth from near the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The channel is yet to issue a statement on the incident but it is being understood that Hogan has been demoted only after 13 days since being introduced as a host. Her first show as a host was on December 23.

Meanwhile, Glenn McGrath is one of the most celebrated fast bowlers from Australia, who is considered to be a legendary figure in cricket. He played over 370 international games in his career for Australia from 1993 to 2007. During the period, he picked up 563 Test wickets, 381 ODI wickets and five T20I wickets.