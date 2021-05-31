Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning Player Xavier Doherty Turns Carpenter After Retirement

Former Australian cricketer Xavier Doherty, who represented his country at the highest level, is now living his life as a carpenter. Doherty, who played as a left-arm spinner for Australia between 2010 and 2015, retired from all forms of the game in 2017 and took some time to find out what was right for him before taking carpentry as a job to make ends meet. Doherty's life story was shared by the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) on social media, where the former international player could be seen working at a building site.

"Right now, I am three-quarters of the way through a carpentry apprenticeship. This is my day on building sites and I have thoroughly enjoyed it. Just being outdoors working with my hands, learning new things. Something completely different to cricket. When I finished cricket, I didn’t know exactly what I was going to do. Then I spent the first 12 months once cricket finished doing everything and every opportunity that came my way. I did some landscaping, office work, cricket work and then found myself here," Doherty said in the video uploaded by ACA.

Doherty's career

Doherty, who was part of the 2002 U-19 World Cup-winning squad, made his international debut in 2010 against Sri Lanka, and in his first game, he registered a bowling figure of 4/46 in 10 overs. Doherty was ruled out of the Australian squad ahead of the 2011 ICC World Cup due to an injury. he made a comeback into the squad in 2013. Doherty played 4 Tests and 60 ODIs for Australia before retiring from international cricket. He was also part of the 2015 ICC World Cup-winning squad lead by Michael Clarke, which beat New Zealand to lift the coveted trophy for the fourth time.

Doherty has 51 Test wickets and 55 ODI wickets, which he took at an average of 78.28 and 40.43 respectively. The 38-year-old also has 163 First-Class wickets from 71 games and 190 List A wickets from 176 games. Doherty played for his domestic teams for the next couple of years before announcing retirement from all forms of the game. Doherty represented Tasmania for 17 years in Australia's domestic structure and played for Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

