Australia's Beth Mooney, Playing With Broken Jaw Takes A Stunning Catch Vs ENG; Watch

In the one-off Ashes Test match between Australia and England, Aussie batter Beth Mooney, who had just suffered a major jaw injury (fracture), took a stunning catch. In the 44th over of England's second innings, Sophia Dunkley was looking well settled and ready to score more as she was on 45 off 32. However, Mooney was at hand to take a good tumbling catch at long-on. Dunkley was lofted the ball well but it was within Mooney's range and she judged it well to take a wonderful two-handed catch as she rolled to the ground.

Star batter, broken jaw, usually a keeper... and gun outfielder!



Take a bow, Beth Mooney #Ashes pic.twitter.com/f5HQzihiIl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 30, 2022

Australia vs England: Beth Mooney's Jaw Injury

Going into the match, there were doubts over Mooney's participation in the one-off Ashes Test match but Australian skipper Meg Lanning confirmed that the star batter had been cleared to play the Ashes by the medical team nine days after suffering a jaw injury. The player had to be inserted with three metal plates in her face, wire on her bottom teeth and is restricted to a liquid-only diet. Post her surgery, the Australian batter was quick to get back to the nets and started facing throwdowns just three days after the operation. Speaking to SEN Radio the player said she is certainly feeling better than before and that it sure is going to take a lot of weeks to fix a broken bone and said that the team doctors were working hard to get her ready in time for the Ashes.

"(The medical staff) were pretty adamant to me not long after we got the diagnosis that we could aim for the Test match. We went and got a 3D CT scan of my skull, and there were two clear breaks pretty much straight down my chin, and then where the ball hit the side of my face, there was another clear break down the side there. I've got two plates in my chin and one near my ear and a few screws. I don't think you can speed up a broken bone, it's going to be broken for five more weeks, but it's certainly a lot more comfortable now than it was a week or so ago." she said.

Australia vs England: Match ends in a draw as England hold on

Australia seemed to be on the verge of victory in the final couple of overs as they needed one wicket after taking two consecutive in the 46th over. However, Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone did well to hold on. Though England were not too far away from victory as they needed 13 runs to win in the final two overs but the Aussie bowlers were superb in taking wickets and restricting runs.

Image: @AusWomenCricket/Twitter