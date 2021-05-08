Australia's Coach Cites India's Population As Michael Vaughan Jokes About India's B-Team

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and Australia head coach Justin Langer recently exchanged witty remarks over the Kangaroos' Test series loss against India in January. Vaughan and Langer, who were part of a conversation with former cricketers Mark Waugh and Brendon Julian on Fox Sports, shared a bit of a banter on-screen when asked about the historic Test series played between India and Australia. While Vaughan jokingly added, "There's no shame in losing to India's 3rd XI," the Australian coach responded by praising the bench strength of the Men in Blue.

'I know we all joke, but..'

Justin Langer reiterated the fact that India is a country of 1.5 billion people and if someone is playing in the final XI then they must be "pretty good" players. Langer further praised India's bench strength and said that the country which loves cricket so much is always going to have a tough team, adding what happened in Australia earlier this year was exceptional as some young talent with fierce attitude did it for the Men in Blue.

"I know we all joke, Vaughany (Michael Vaughan) jokes about India's second and third XI but the truth is, in a country of one and a half billion people, who love cricket, if you make the first XI, you're going to have a pretty tough team. There will be pretty good players, and when the opportunity comes, you've got to be ready to grab them. We saw that exceptional young talent, they were fierce. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of the ledger," Langer said.

Australia lost its second-consecutive Test series to India at home as the Ajinkya Rahane-lead team also breached the fortress Gabba for the first time since 1989. India won the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1 after coming on the back of a humiliating loss in the first match of the four-match series, where the Kangaroos bowled out the world's number 1 Test team for just 36 runs. India lost all its key players early on in the series but still managed to retain the trophy with a young contingent that had travelled down under as substitutes or net bowlers. The series went on to become one of the most exciting Test encounters in the history of the game.

(Image Credit: ANI/AP)



Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.