Australia's Cricket Boycott On Taliban Should Be Supported By All Members: Iceland Cricket

Iceland Cricket has come in support of Cricket Australia on their decision to call off three-match ODI series against Afghanistan that was scheduled to take place in Afghanistan on March 2023. Iceland Cricket made a tweet supporting Australia's stance and has requested that all ICC nations both full and associates should be required to grow the women's game.

This tough stance by Australia should be supported. All members of the ICC, both full and associates, should be required to grow the women's game. https://t.co/gtuwHpZhXM January 12, 2023

Earlier today, Cricket Australia released a statement that they have decided to pull out from the Afghanistan tour scheduled in March.

Cricket Australia said that following consultations with stakeholders, including the Australian government, the tour will no longer take place."This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.

Taliban imposes ban women from educational institutions

Last month, Taliban authorities decided to shut those madrassas that were teaching only women students but were housed inside mosques, Nadeem said. The ban on university education came less than three months after thousands of women students were allowed to sit in university entrance exams, many aspiring for teaching and medicine as future careers.

Secondary schools for girls have also been closed across most of the country for over a year -- also temporarily, according to the Taliban, although they have offered a litany of excuses for why they haven't re-opened.

Naveen-ul-Haq urges Afganistan players to withdraw from BBL

Responding to Cricket Australia's withdrawl from the upcoming tour, Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq urged his players and have requested his cricket board not to allow Afghan players take part in Australia's Big Bash League. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them"