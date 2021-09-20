Australia's Ellyse Perry Wants BCCI To Introduce Women's IPL; Here's Why

Australian women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry is so impressed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) that she has called upon the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organize a similar competition for women in India. The women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and The Hundred have been great successes in Australia and England respectively. Meanwhile, the IPL which resumed in the UAE on Sunday is expected to once again grab sporting headlines across the world.

Since the marquee tournament's inception in 2008, it has become one of the most-watched tournaments in the world. However, when it comes to the women's edition, there has only been an exhibition tournament that began in 2018. Meanwhile, this year's edition has been postponed due to COVID.

Ellyse Perry hopes BCCI organizes IPL for women in India

While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Ellyse Perry said that there has been a 'lot of dabbling' when it comes to 'exhibition IPL matches for women.' However, she insists that it is time for a 'full competition' to be announced. She added that the 'Indian girls would absolutely love that to be the case.'

Perry also provided further reasoning as to why she believes a women's IPL would be a good idea. The Australian all-rounder said that it was great to have some Indians playing in the WBBL over the last few years. Since Indians have played in Australia's league for some time, she said it would be 'wonderful to be involved in a competition in India. Perry said that since the IPL has already been a success in men's cricket, she sees no reason for similar success not to be replicated in the women's game.

Ellyse Perry says women's cricket offers opportunities for business

Lastly, Ellyse Perry also said that the BCCI should consider a women's IPL since there is a greater opportunity in terms of 'business, entertainment and growing the sport in the world.' She said that doing so would not only improve the spectacle but would also help get 'more young girls playing cricket and being involved.' She concluded her remarks by stating that with Cricket Australia having introduced WBBL, and the ECB having introduced The Hundred, it is time for BCCI to introduce a women's IPL.