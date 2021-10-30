Australia's Hall Of Fame Alan Davidson Passes Away A Day After Ashley Mallett's Demise

Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday announced that former Australian all-rounder Alan Davidson passed away on October 30 at the age of 92. The death of Alan, a left-arm fast bowler and an explosive lower-order batter, comes a day after former Test off-spinner Ashley Mallett passed away at the age of 76. Mourning Alan's demise, Cricket Australia chair Richard Freudenstein said that the passing away of Alan is a "sad moment" for Australian cricket and cricket across the world. Richard also offered condolences to Alan's family on behalf of Cricket Australia.

"Alan was a colossal figure in our game, not only as one of the finest players to have represented Australia and NSW, but for the positive influence he exerted across the game as an administrator, mentor and benefactor. The tremendous skill and the boundless spirit with which Alan embraced cricket and life embodied everything that is great about the game. He will remain a shining example for every player who follows in his footsteps," Richard said in a statement published on cricket.com.au.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, and all those who benefitted from Alan's vast contribution across Australian cricket, I offer my deepest condolences to the Davidson family as well Alan's many close friends, colleagues and former teammates," Richard added.

Alan's Test career

Alan was feared by batters in the 1950s and 1960s because of his incredible talent to swing the ball sharply. He was also a great asset for Australia with the bat. Alan played 44 Test matches for Australia from his debut in 1953. During the course of his illustrious career, Alan picked a total of 186 wickets at an average of 20.53, including 14 five-wicket-hauls. Alan also scored 1,328 Test runs for his national side at an average of 24.59. He had five half-centuries for Australia in the longest format of the game.

(Image: cricket.com.au)