Australia's Iconic MCG Again In The Limelight For Covid-19 Infected Fan Entering Stadium

Australia, and in particular, the state of Victoria, is once again in a race to put down a growing cluster of coronavirus cases in and around the capital city of Melbourne. One of the worst-hit regions in the country, Victoria underwent one of the most rigorous lockdowns in the world to successfully beat their sole wave of COVID-19 infections. However, as things go back to normal and sporting tournaments - like the Australian Open, AFL and cricket - return to the state, in turn, attracting international players and massive crowds, the danger of a new spread increases.

This zone is closest to the Punt Road end with all zones being available to view in this map. pic.twitter.com/5zArrN0lY0 — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) May 25, 2021

Melbourne Cricket Ground turns COVID-19 hotspot once again

The city of Melbourne is under high alert after it was discovered that a person who has now tested positive for COVID-19 was among the about 23,400 people who attended an Australian Football League (AFL) match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, May 23. Strict and instantaneous implementation of protocols - including restrictions on gatherings, mandatory face masks in indoor venues and controls on travel - should help the government bring this new cluster of infections into control soon

However, as the infections from just this one source, cross 15 people, the Victorian Department of Health has asked fans to self-quarantine and get tested as soon as possible. Members of the audience seated on Level 1 of Zone 4 in the Great Southern Stand of the MCG - where the infected patron sat, have been contacted directly by the department. The source of the infection, considering that the infected member had completed a 14-day quarantine, is yet to be traced. A similar instance happened at the T20 World Cup final last year between the Australian women's cricket team and the Indian team when a spectator was infected with Covid-19, yet was allowed entry perhaps due to negligence, and it caused severe repercussions thereafter.

Australia cricket schedule 2021

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the extensive Australia cricket schedule 2021-22 for the side's home summer and later. The Men's team will kick off their season with a white-ball tour of the Caribbean this July that will include five T20s and three ODIs. This, it has now been confirmed, will be followed by a five-T20I run against Bangladesh in August. With the T20 World Cup slotted in for October, Steve Smith and co will have little rest as they take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test at Hobart from November 27. The team will end their year with their marquee event, the Ashes and with white-ball series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Australian women's cricket team will begin their home summer with an exciting series against the Indian Women's team. The India Women vs Australia Women series will comprise a solitary Test, as well as some T20I and ODI games This will be followed by Women's Ashes 2021 where the Aussie Women will play a one-off Test against England Women at the Manuka Oval from January 27-30. Women's Ashes will be followed by a three-match T20I and an ODI series against England Women.

Image Credits: MCG Twitter