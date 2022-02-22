Australia's Indian Spin Bowling Coach Not Travelling To Pakistan; Fails To Secure Visa

The Australian cricket team is all set to embark on their first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, as both teams lock horns in a three-match Test series, a three-match ODI series, and a one-off T20I match over the course of March and early April. As the Aussies gear up for their important tour to the subcontinent country, they will have to travel without the services of a specialist coach on the ground. Meanwhile, Australia’s spin bowling coach, Sridharan Sriram, who is an Indian national failed to secure a visa for the tour and hence will miss the tour.

Why was Sridharan Sriram left out for Australia's tour?

Australia’s tour will begin with the first Test at Rawalpindi on March 4. The Test squad announced by Cricket Australia consists of three spinners namely, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Swepson, and Ashton Agar. However, the spin trio will not have Sriram by their sides if any guidance is required. As per The Sydney Morning Herald, they were informed by sources that the highly regarded spin bowling consultant failed to secure a visa because of his heritage.

The Indian spin bowling coach has worked with the Australian cricket team since 2016, having represented the Indian team in a total of eight ODI from 2000 to 2004. He is currently 46-years-old and resides in India. As per SMH, the chairman of selectors of Australia, George Bailey confirmed the news, while assuring it isn’t a matter of concern.

'I know Sri would have loved to come,' says George Bailey

“I know Sri would have loved to come. There were a few challenges there. The beauty of the modern world is you can keep in pretty good contact. Knowing Sri, he won’t miss a ball of that [series]. He’ll be in good contact with the spin group,” Bailey said. The report further states that CA held discussions with former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori to join the squad for the role, however, it appears the Kiwi legend is unlikely to link up with the Aussies.

Australia's Test squad for Pakistan tour