Australia's Marcus Harris Caught On Stump Mic Slamming Hotspot; Video Goes Viral: WATCH

In the ongoing The Ashes series, Australia have been thoroughly dominating England as they have won two of the first three Test matches and look like they are on the road to victory on third as well. Australian opener Marcus Harris had been rather underwhelming so far in the series having not scored over 25 in the four innings he played prior to the third Test. But in the third Test, he performed very well as he scored a half-century and managed to get to 76 runs off 189 balls. However, he was caught on the stump mic slamming the DRS' hotspot, which is used to detect if there was an edge when a close call is reviewed.

A little bit of a language warning here but interesting to hear Marcus Harris’ thoughts on the DRS.



The Ashes: Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2

It has been a fantastic third Test of the Ashes series so far, with some wonderful, competitive cricket so far. While Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first. England started rather poorly as they lost both openers in the first eight overs with Haseeb Hameed carrying on his disappointing form as he walked back to the pavilion having scored no runs and Zak Crawley departed for 12 in 35 balls. After the departure of Dawid Malan, Joe Root managed to stabilise their innings but he too departed soon after scoring a half-century. England finished the innings with 185. Australia managed to do well at the start but the middle order collapsed with the inform Marnus Labuschagne scoring only one run and the rest also were rather disappointing. But the tail end damaged to scrape some runs here and there and gave them an 82 run lead before they lost all their wickets.

It was the perfect opportunity for England to capitalise but they too failed to do much so far. England again lost their openers early on, with Crawley departing for five and the very next ball Malan departed for a golden duck after a super ball from Mitchell Starc. Soon after Haseeb too walked back to the pavilion having scored just seven runs in 31 balls. Jack Leach got out just two balls later and again the pressure is on skipper Joe Root to perform with England trailing by 51 runs and having lost four wickets already.