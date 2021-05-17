Australia's T10 League, BBL Cricketer Aaron Summers Shockingly Accused Of Child Abuse

Australian cricket players have always in the mix when one talks about on-field controversies. The Kangaroos have also never shied away from playing it cleverly or even sledging the opposition players on the field during the match. However, on Tuesday, one Australian cricketer was accused of a major crime which could really bring his cricket career to an end, if proven guilty.

On Monday, Australia-based publication The Sydney Morning Herald reported that former Big Bash League and state cricketer Aaron Summers has been charged with possessing child abuse material and grooming a minor. As per the report by ESPNcricinfo, Summers was arrested in Fannie Bay on Friday afternoon and the pacer has appeared in Darwin Local Court after being charged with child sexual offences. The Northern Territories Police Service after issuing a search warrant seized a mobile phone which contained what they described as "a number of videos containing child abuse material" and evidence of contact with up to ten children in an "attempt to procure further illicit photographs".

Detective acting senior sergeant Paul Lawson, while speaking to the cricket website, said that "The behavior is despicable. Young people should be able to enjoy their childhood without the fear of predators approaching them for their own appalling intentions. The Northern Territory Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team will continue to work with national and international partners to keep the most vulnerable in our community safe."

Following the Aaron Summers news about possessing child abuse material was brought into the limelight, Cricket Australia issued a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, in which it said, “A matter was brought to the attention of NT Cricket and was immediately actioned in accordance with our member protection policy. In line with the policy, the matter was referred to the relevant authorities and is now being handled by police."

The Aaron Summers cricketer career saw him enjoy a stint with the Big Bash League team Hobart Hurricanes as well as playing for Tasmania in the domestic One-Day Cup. However, he will be remembered for becoming the first Australian cricketer to play in a domestic cricket competition in Pakistan when he signed up for Southern Punjab last year.

The right-arm pacer is yet to play for Australia in any format. Summers have played just 7 List A matches in which he went onto take just 5 wickets at an economy of 7.54. In the T20 format, he played just 3 matches but failed to pickup even a single wicket. He made his List A debut for Tasmania back in 2018 against Victoria while his final match was ffor Southern Punjab in January 2021.

