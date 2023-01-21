Australia’s T20 Trophy Machine Announces Decision To Retire After BBL 2022-23 Season

Known as one of the most decorated T20 cricketers in the world, Dan Christian announced his decision to retire from the game on Saturday. The 39-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and revealed that he will bid goodbye to his playing career, following the conclusion of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 season. The T20 stalwart has played over 400 T20 games in his career and has won over nine domestic T20 titles around the globe, across competitions.

Announcing his decision to retire, Christian said, “Yesterday at training I told by Sydney Sixers teammates that I'll be retiring from playing at the end of the BBL season. Sydney Smash tonight, followed by our last-round game against the Hurricanes, and then the finals. Hopefully, we can go all the way again this season, but regardless, it's been a great run. I've achieved things and made some memories that I could only have dreamt of as a kid."

“How many people I was going to come in contact with”

The former RCB allrounder further added, “What I didn't expect to learn as a kid though, is how many people I was going to come in contact with that have had an influence on my career and ended up becoming lifelong friends," he added. "I'm looking forward to now having the time to catch up with you all and not having to use the excuse: "Sorry, I've got cricket."

Star allrounder Dan Christian’s T20 career in a brief

Most recently, Christian won the BBL 2020-21 title with the Sixers. This was two years after he helped Melbourne Renegades to lift the prestigious title. During the 2018-19 BBL final, he helped Renegades win the trophy by being the player of the match in the final. He contributed with a total of 254 runs and 15 wickets that season.

Dan Christian represented RCB in IPL 2021

As of now, the 39-year-old has played 405 T20 games, scoring 5809 runs and taking 280 wickets. He also played a total of 49 IPL games, most recently with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2021 season. He scored 460 runs and dismissed 38 wickets in his IPL career.